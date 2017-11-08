EFU Life, JS Bank sign branchless banking agency agreement

Staff Reporter

Karachi

EFU Life Assurance Ltd and JS Bank Ltd have entered into an agreement to offer a range of insurance products to J Cash Branchless Banking customers. JS Bank Limited is a fast growing bank of Pakistan with a rapidly expanding branchless banking network. EFU Life is a leading life insurance company in Pakistan with a successful track record of 25 years. .

The signing ceremony was held at EFU Life House Head Office – Karachi. The agreement was signed by Taher G. Sachak, Managing Director & Chief Executive – EFU Life and Khurram Shaikh, Chief Digital Officer- JS Bank. The ceremony was also attended by senior officials of both organizations.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Taher G. Sachak, Managing Director & Chief Executive – EFU Life, said “I am delighted to further strengthen our partnership with JS Bank by distributing paperless Life Insurance products to the J Cash Branchless Banking customers. There is a huge potential for Digital Banking in Pakistan and introduction of these products through JS Bank is a step towards providing protection and touching lives of millions of people who are in need of financial protection with all new technological solutions that provides convenience to our customers at all levels of the pyramid.”