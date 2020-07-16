EFU Life expands partnership with TEZ

Staff Reporter

Karachi

EFU Life, Pakistan’s leading life insurance company, has recently expanded its strategic partnership with Tez Financial Services, a Planet-N Group Company, for Digital Insurance.

Tez is one of the fastest growing FinTechs in Pakistan, offering digital nano-loans and is now activating its insurance vertical, Tez Bima. Through Tez Bima, Tez users will be able to instantly subscribe to small ticket insurance. The first product being launched by Tez is EFU Life’s Hospital Coverage Plan.

The partnership envisages making a visible social impact through financial inclusion of the masses at the lower end of the socio-economic pyramid and using technology as a key enabler for micro life, savings and health related insurance solutions.

The agreement was signed in an online ceremony by Humza Hussain, Co-Founder at Tez Financial Services and Mohammed Ali Ahmed, Chief Strategy Officer & Executive Director at EFU Life. Speaking at the ceremony, Mohammed Ali expressed that “We are making strides in our financial inclusion and digital insurance strategy by offering sustainable life, savings and health solutions to the masses.”