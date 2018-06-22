EFU General wins quality king award

Karachi

EFU General Insurance Limited (EFU) has been conferred ‘Quality King Award’ in the category of ‘Best General Insurance Company’ by the Consumer Eye Pakistan. The award was given to those organizations whose performance remained outstanding throughout the year 2017, as Pakistan’s Top Quality Service Provider, the King in its respective category.

Quality King Award is distinctive recognition for only Top Quality Product or Top Quality Service as single champion in their category whose accomplishments have made significant achievement in maintaining highest quality standard.

Today, with over 85 years of winning the customers’ trust EFU is Pakistan’s largest and the oldest general insurer, always ready to go an extra mile to serve better. EFU General has always been providing the full range of insurance service to fulfill all of its customers’ needs whether they are commercial or individual clients. EFU has built a diversified customer base, enhanced its expertise and stood by its promises always.—PR