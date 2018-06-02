EFU General wins brands of year award

Karachi

EFU General, Pakistan’s largest and the oldest general insurer has been conferred with ‘Brands of the Year Award 2017’ for the Best General Insurance Company by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and the Brands Foundation. It is a matter of pride that EFU General has been winning this award for eight consecutive years. ‘Brands of the year Award’ is a distinctive and premier recognition for a brand recognized as a champion in its industry category based on current year market standing and consumer performance. It honors only that single brand in each category every year which dominantly led through all the levels of selection criteria. EFU General is the pioneer in Pakistan’s insurance industry as well as in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. It has always played a role of institution giving the emerging Pakistan insurance industry the leadership, manpower and drive needed to grow and face challenges. In the year 2017 EFU General Insurance Limited including its Takaful Operations have crossed the Premium/Contribution figure of Rs.20 billion. It is the first general insurance company in the history of Pakistan to achieve this milestone. EFU has always provided a full range of insurance service to fulfill all of its customers’ needs whether they are commercial or individual clients.—PR