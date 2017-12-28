EFP slams unscheduled holidays

Karachi

Employers Federation of Pakistan has expressed deep concern on the unscheduled holiday announced by the Sindh government. The 11th hour notification issued by the Sindh Labor Department is a case in point.

A notification was issued late evening that 27th December would be a holiday for workers of private sector under the Factory Act. This original notification contained a serious error and then a new notification was issued under the name of Secretary Labor Department. It was signed by a Section Officer whereas it should have been signed by the Secretary.

The Employers body further added that despite the holiday, most of the industries are operating as usual, thus completely ignoring the notification.

The private sector is totally committed to enhance exports and contribute revenue to the Treasury. Unfortunately, the Sindh official machinery is determined to undermine the efforts of the private sector as well as the government.

The Chief Minister is sincerely requested to exempt the private sector from observing these unscheduled holidays that are primarily for the benefit of government employees. The CM should even conduct an internal survey to determine how many government employees took advantage of the holidays and paid respect at Garhi Khuda Baksh. Moreover, he should issue directives to find out the number of unscheduled holidays in other Provinces.

EFP also stated that most of its members are perturbed since they have to pay double and triple overtime to workers who reached the factories being unaware of the last minute notification. It has been observed that deliberate confusion is generally created by such announcements.

It is high time that the private sector ignores such notifications. EFP, in association with other Chambers and Associations, is planning to create a momentum to convince the Chief Minister to eliminate this practice in the larger interest and progress of the economy. EFP also reserves the right to take up this matter in the higher courts in order to restrain the Sindh government from such practices in the future.—PR