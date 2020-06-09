EFP seeks 40pc gas price cut

Staff Reporter

Karachi

President of the Apex Body of Manufacturers, The Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP), Ismail Suttar has recommended a 40% reduction in gas price earlier this week. After careful deliberation, he stated that the gas price in the current economic landscape of Pakistan with COVID situation and beyond is nothing less than exorbitant.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the legitimate demand to cut gas price is in line with the earlier sharp fall in rates of global crude oil, which was followed by a similar dip in the local petrol prices. The EFP President highlighted that the demand for gas price reduction is being made on practical grounds under the present pricing formula.