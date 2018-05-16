EFP approves setting up of Economic Council

Economic Vision 2030

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) has approved for setting up of an EFP Economic Council to prepare EFP Economic Vision 2030.

In this regard, Board of Directors of EFP approved the setting up of EFP Economic Council. The Council has prepared the EFP Economic Vision 2030 has launched.

This was stated by the President Employers Federation of Pakistan Majyd Aziz at a press conference here on Monday. He said “The prime role activities of Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) include industrial relations, human resource development, social protection and social dialogue between workers and the management. However, members have been demanding that EFP should broad base its mandate and address issues related to the total ambit of Pakistan’s economy.

Majyd Aziz disclosed that the Council would have Ismail Suttar, Director EFP and Former President Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Former Vice President FPCCI, as Chairman and Asif Aziz Zuberi, Director EFP and Publisher Business Recorder, as Co-Chairman, an eminent economist Dr Ayub Mehar will lead a team of economists.