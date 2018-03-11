Efforts under way to make 2018 polio-free: Kh Imran

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that all efforts will be made and all resources will be utilised for making 2018 polio-free year.

He stated this while talking to the media after inaugurating the anti-polio campaign in Afghan Basti near Saggian Bridge in UC-83, here on Saturday.

He said that polio workers visit door-to-door for administering vaccine to children. He called upon people to cooperate with the polio teams visiting their homes.

It is not only a national responsibility of the parents but also the right of their children to get vaccinated against polio, the minister added.

He said that a special anti-polio campaign would be launched from March 12 to 16 in the eight sensitive districts of the province including Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Sheikhupura.

The minister said that almost 70 lakh children under five years of age would be vaccinated, for which 17,000 polio teams had been constituted.

He said that in Lahore more than 17 lakh children would be administered for which 4,100 polio teams would perform duties.

While appreciating the performance of District Health Authority Lahore, the minister said that due to tireless efforts of the staff, polio environment samples of Lahore have become negative which is a big achievement.

He disclosed that Primary & Secondary Health Department had sent summary to the Chief Minister for regularising the contractual dengue workers.

He said that during special anti-dengue campaign, the less-developed localities in the suburban areas of cities would be focused.

The minister said that the Health Department selected Pashto speaking staff for localities where Pakhtun families were living in Lahore.

On this occasion, Lord Mayor Col (retd) Mubashar Javed and Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed also administered polio drops to the children.

CEO Health Lahore Dr Yadullah, officers of the department and local PML-N workers from union council 83 were also present in the ceremony.