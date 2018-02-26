Efforts underway for uplift of Karachi: President

Staff Reporter

Karachi

President Mamnoon Hussain Sunday said the special focus was given to the resolution of issues confronting Karachi and appreciated the performance of the present experienced and talented financial team of the federal government.

During a meeting with delegation of business community led by noted businessman and PML-N leader Ishtiaque Baig, the president stressed upon making of efforts for the uplift of Karachi and Sindh province irrespective of all the political affiliations as the country’s development was linked with Karachi .

The president observed that political issues had not affected the government’s performance, declaring that the political issues would settle down soon, said a press release.