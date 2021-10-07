Efforts underway to sabotage CPEC related development: Asad

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday said efforts are underway to fail the China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects but he assured that government is committed to complete all its related projects without any delay.

The CPEC is backbone of Pakistan economy and will bring economic revolution once it complete, said the minister while addressing a press conference. All CPEC projects are transparent and carry no hidden debt, he maintained.

Reacting to a recent report of an American Think Tank on China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the minister said details about the corridor project have been shared on multiple occasions including at the level of parliament.

He categorically stated that the CPEC related projects are transparent and carry no hidden debt.