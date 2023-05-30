Efforts underway to form a new king’s party, says Imran Khan

LAHORE – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday accused the deserters of lobbying for further breakup in the party.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday, he said that the move was aimed at forming a new king’s party through split in the biggest political force.

Imran Khan alleged that party leadership and ticket holders have been harassed and tortured for standing with him. “Over 10000 workers and supporters are put in jails. Not only that, many of them have been severely tortured,” he PTI chairman said.

“All our leadership is either in jail or hiding. Ijaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed have been subjected to torture. The government is after the ticket holders”, he said, adding that people were getting threats of picking their women from homes.

“They have stooped to this level. They know that none of the women were involved in the violent attacks. Hardly 100 to 150 people were involved in rioting and the rest were protesting peacefully,” he said.

“There is a lot of pressure on the superior judiciary. I know that judges are also receiving threatening phone calls from unknown persons”, he said, adding that all the institutions were being used to destroy the PTI,” he said, adding that Gullu Butts have been inducted into the police force which was under pressure from the unknown persons. “They are forced to do what they are doing”, he said, adding that all tactics of the incumbent rulers would fail to damage his resolve of standing till the last ball.