Efforts underway to extradite corrupt individuals: NAB chief

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Friday said that anti-graft watchdog is taking serious steps to extradite corrupt individuals who have fled the country. Presiding over a meeting held in Islamabad to review the performance of operation and prosecution divisions of NAB, he said that the justice would be delivered to the corrupt individuals who have fled the country with billions from the national exchequer. Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said that the anti-graft agency is making serious efforts to bring back the plundered billions of rupees of the nation from abroad to the national exchequer. The NAB chief said: “A strategy has been devised to deal with the corrupt elements with iron hands and to eradicate corruption from the country.”

“Corruption-Free Pakistan is the motto of the bureau and we are responsible to take solid measures to achieve this target,” he added.

“It is because of the trust on the NAB that the bureau has received 54344 complaints during the last 13 months,” he said and added after scrutiny, approval has been given for 2125 complaints, 1059 inquiries, 302 investigations, while 590 references have also been filed in honorable courts. The NAB chief said, “Rs 3919.022 billion have been deposited in the national exchequer after recovering from the 561 arrested people during the last 13 months.”—NNI

