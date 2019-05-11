Okara

Punjab Minister for information and Culture Pir Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari said the government was taking steps with the public support to establish corruption free system in the country in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said public issues and regional development are addressed on priority basis.

The minister said this while addressing a ceremony organized in his honor by Chaudhry Sarfaraz Ahmed Bhatti and Arsalan Gulzar Bhatti at Gogera on Saturday. The ceremony was heavily attended by local leaders of PTI Rai Hammad Aslam Kharl, Dr Azhar Mehmood, Fayyaz Khan Lashari, Pir Hasnain Shah, Tariq Zaman Bhatti, Muhammad Anwar Pasha, Babar Chaudhri and eminent figures of the area. Samsam Bukhari hoped that the country will come out of the current economic quagmire due to honest and hardworking leadership. he said that the regional development and public issues were not seriously addressed during past regimes.

On this occasion, Arsalan Gulzar Bhatti and Rai Hammad Aslam Kharl expressed that the problems and miseries of local people were increased due to ignoring the area by the previous government. The provincial minister assured that by the grace of Allah Almighty, the PTI government will resolve the issues of the people by taking steps for the development of the area. He also assured that all resources will be utilized for up-gradation of school, college and hospital. Bukhari said that he will inform the Chief Minister about the long standing demand of the people of Gogera to declare it as Municipal Committee.—APP