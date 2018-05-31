Efforts underway to eradicate dengue

Rawalpindi

Deputy District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan Wednesday said that checking and surveillance of tracing dengue larvae in Graveyards, Junkyards ,commercial plazas, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, school and colleges,

under construction sites, parks, open plots, abandoned sites, petrol pumps and all other spots are underway in Municipal corporation areas.

Talking to APP,he said that surveillance had been lengthened in MCR areas .

He said that spread of dengue is under control and only one dengue positive case was reported in Rawalpindi cantt area but there was need to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He warned that stern action would be taken against the staff deputed in the campaign, if they show any negligence in performance of their duties.—APP