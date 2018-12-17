Efforts underway to ensure proper parking

Special squads of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) are endeavoring their best to ensure right parking by the motorists in busy areas including markets and shopping malls of the Capital. Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that campaign of ITP is in full swing against those involved in parking their vehicles wrongly, causing traffic jams on roads and markets as well.

He said that prompt action against such violators is being taken as they disrupt the smooth flow of traffic and cause inconvenience for the road users. In the main markets of Islamabad including F-10 Markaz, a formal action was taken on Sunday and numerous motorists were fined, he told.

The SSP (Traffic) said this action will be extended to other areas and important shopping centers, malls and business zones of the city. He said that special squads will continue action under his own supervision and of SP (Traffic) Sumera Azam.

He said those parking vehicles wrongly and in no parking areas create disturbance for others. He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with police in overcoming this issue and avoid wrong parking.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp