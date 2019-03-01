Efforts underway to eliminate dengue

Rawalpindi

Additional Deputy Commissioner Saima Youmas Friday directed the health officials that surveillance activities for tracing of larva and its eradication be expedited so that growth of dengue larvae could not spread.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements here at his office, she said that as the weather condition was changing all resources were being utilized for eliminating dengue and departments concerned were fully mobilized for carrying out the task.

The ADC directed that anti-dengue regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

Saima called upon the residents to keep a vigilant eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water

She asked the officials to create awareness among house-wives to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Saima said a vigorous awareness campaign was essential for effective community participation in this regard.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp