Efforts underway to digitalize edu system

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Akbar Ayub Khan, provincial minister for elementary and Secondary Education has said that to completely eliminate corruption in the education department especially in boards, efforts are underway to digitalize the complete system and will be linking all the boards through the new system.

This he said while addressing at the prize distribution ceremony of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Abbottabad at BISE Auditorium on the other day after awarding medals and prizes securing top positions in the Annual result of Secondary ( Matric) and Higher Secondary School ( Inter) 2019 examinations.

He directed the board officials to establish liaison office of the Abbottabad board at Haripur, Mansehra and Battagram to facilitate students of the far-flung areas.

Akbar Ayub said that PTI led government has given top priority to education sector and different kind of schemes and projects are being initiated to ease youth and students as our 60% population is youth and as per vision of Imran Khan.