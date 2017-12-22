Efforts underway to resolve problems of Overseas Pakistanis

City Reporter

In commemoration of International Migrants week, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation organized a seminar to highlight the issue of “Reintegration of Returnee Migrants – Challenges & Issues”.

State Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & HRD – Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, while expressing his views stated that the present Government attaches great importance to the Overseas Pakistanis and is working untiringly to resolve their issues. For this purpose, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation has launched a Facilitation and Reintegration Center for returnee migrants which will start working within the next 3 months.

According to UN statistics 258 million people worldwide have left their home countries in search of better and sustainable livelihoods.

Coming to this year’s proposed theme for Pakistan; “Reintegration of Returnee Migrants” various dignitaries from Government and International organizations shared their experiences and way forward for reintegration of migrant workers. Federal Secretary M/o OP & HRD opined that currently 8.5 million Pakistanis are living abroad and playing a pivotal role in Nations positive image building so special consideration should be given to redress their issues. Hafiz Ahsan Khokhar – Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis shed some light on ombudsmen’s initiatives in eliminating problems pertaining to Overseas Pakistanis.