Efforts to reduce inflation showing results: Imran PM to take calls from people today at 4pm

Observer Report Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that the government’s efforts to reduce inflation in the country are showing results as the consumer price index, as well as core inflation, are on a downward trend. “More good news on the economic front. Our efforts to reduce inflation are now showing results. Consumer price index & core inflation are both now lower than when our government was formed,” the premier said in a Twitter post.

“I have told my economic team to stay vigilant & ensure that inflation stays under control,” he maintained. The premier’s statement came a few hours after the Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar took to Twitter to announce that the inflation was on the downward trajectory. “Inflation continues to decline. Jan inflation (CPI) is down to 5.7%. Core inflation is at 5.4%,” Umar said and added, “last month (July 2018) prior to PTI govt formation, CPI was 5.8% & core was 7.6%. The rate of inflation is lower today than when the PTI govt was formed.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be taking calls from people, today (Monday) at 4pm, Minister for Information Shibli Faraz said on Sunday. According to Faraz, the prime minister will entertain questions from the public and answer them during the conversation. He said telephone lines for calls will open at 4pm sharp and people can dial 051-9210809.

During his first speech after his victory to become the prime minister, PM Imran Khan had promised he will be “answerable” before the people twice every month in a “Question Hour” in the National Assembly.