KARACHI : Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair has said that making all out efforts to ensure holding of general elections in free, fair and transparent manner is collective responsibility of all of us.

Talking to caretaker Federal Minister for Railways Ms. Roshan Khursheed Bharocha in Karachi Sunday, the Governor said that constitutionally holding of elections in free and fair manner and maintaining law and order during electoral process is prime responsibility of the caretaker government.