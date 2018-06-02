Efforts to delay elections illegal: Baloch

Faisalabad

Secretary General (SG) of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Liaqat Baloch has said that the Balochistan Assembly resolution and the letter of the ex-Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunk-hwa (KP) Pervez Khattak for delay in the elections were unconstitutional.

Addressing an Iftar programme in Faisalabad, Liaqat Baloch who is also Secretary General of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) said that the elec-toral process would be derailed by any unconstitu-tional step.

He said that the consensus in the centre and Sindh for the care taker set up was appreciable and said that the parliamentary committees should complete their job within time.

The JI Secretary General said that during the last seventy years, hidden forces had always been active at election times and doubts and confusion were created. However, he said that the democratic forces and political parties and leaders should firmly stick to the principle of timely elections. He said that the MMA would continue its struggle in this direction.

He further said that the politics of the Punjab prov-ince had been ruined by the feudal lords, so called electables and the lust for power and money of those changing political loyalties.

Liaqat Baloch said the MMA would unite all reli-gious parties and Islam loving and patriotic voters against the secular elements opposing the Islamic laws especially the faith in the Khatme Nubuwwat. He was confident that the religious vote would not be divided in the forthcoming elections.—INP