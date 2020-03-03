Efforts to bring Nawaz back is govt’s hypocrisy: Bilawal

Staff Reporter

Karachi

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday criticised the PTI government’s “hypocritical policy” over former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his health.

“The government sent Nawaz Sharif to London itself and has now adopted a hypocritical policy in this regard,” Bilawal said. “[Prime Minister] Imran Khan should not lie to or cry in front of the people; he sent Nawaz to London himself. “How can you say Nawaz is a criminal? If he was a criminal and if [Imran Khan] believes that he is a criminal, then why did he let him escape?”