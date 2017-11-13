Efforts for solving problems of Small Chambers will continue: Iftikhar

I&SA hosts dinner in honor of UBG, ICCI and Small Chambers

.

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chairman Iron & Steel Association, Rawalpindi M. Akram Farid and Office bearers hosted dinner in honor of newly elected office bearers and executive body of Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders and small Industries in which Patron in Chief UBG – SM Munir was Chief Guest while Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik was the Guest of Honor.

Chairman Iron & Steel Association, Rawalpindi – M. Akram Farid in his welcome address appreciated the efforts of UBG leaders for solving the problems of traders and small chambers and assured support by the traders in the up-coming elections of UBG in FPCCI.

He said that UBG is the ultimate destination of all traders and business community.

SM Munir in his address told that the UBG has worked hard to enable the business community to live honorably by bridging the gap between the PM House and business community.

The UBG is striving hard to serve the business community.

He further said that the small traders and chambers are the arms of the UBG and without their support the group cannot succeed in solving the problems.

Iftikhar Ali Malik in his address said that depending on his will and effort, he has raised the UBG to be the only representative of traders and business community that is why their opponents are afraid of the group.

This time also the UBG will force its opponents to bite the dust. This dinner is not only former but is also practical proof our strength.

He also stressed the young entrepreneurs to avoid the shortcut instead work hard to achieve success.

Zubair Tufail President FPCCI has said that apex trader’s body was striving hard to settled the issues of business community in letter and spirit.

President Rawalpindi Small Chamber, Sheikh Nadeem said that increase in the number of small chambers is the proof that the small traders is also striving hard to overcome their problems and to protect their rights.

President ICCI Sheikh Amir Waheed said that small chambers are doing tremendous job for creating jobs.

Amir Atta Bajwa, senior vice president FPCCI, Sheikh Riaz ud Din Group leader SCCI ,Vice-President Mian Shoukat Masood, Malik Sohail, Dr. Nouman Iddrees Butt, Abdul Sami Khan, Zafar Bakhtawri, Khalid Javed, Sheikh Abdul Abid, Malik Muhammad Afzal also spoke at the occasion.