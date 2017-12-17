Efforts of police lauded

Karachi Police held Saturday an impressive ceremony in recognisation of hard work of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Central Investigation (CIA) and his team for recovery of a kidnapped boy.

According to the spokesman of the police, the DIG CIA Saqib Ismail Memon, Abdullah Supra of Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) and SSP’s joint effort succeeded in release of Master Aban who was kidnapped for ransom by two accused Zaheer Mirza and Umer Zaki.

The police recovered safely boy Aban after encounter with police in which both the accused were killed.

The effort of the DIG and his team was appreciated by the the Inspector General Police A D Khawaja and Karachi Police Chief and rewarded them with cash amount of Rs 500,000.—APP

