Efforts on to plant more trees against fixed target

Staff Reporter

A decision has been made to plant more trees against the fixed target during the spring tree plantation campaign starting from this month and arrangements in this regard are being finalized. According to Punjab Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries department sources on Saturday, besides Pak armed forces, Rangers, schools and colleges, industrial unit would also be included in tree plantation campaign.

“The increasing pollution and weather changes are harmful for the survival of humans and other living organisms and to counter this harm, the best way is to plant maximum trees”, sources added. He said that a project was being launched to set up green pockets on the available irrigation land in all districts of the province and under this project 100,000 plants would be planted in each district.