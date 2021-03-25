Efforts on to reduce environmental pollution: Wahab

Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Law, Environment and Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of SN West Incineration Plant Landhi Industrial Area, said that SN West is unique automatic plant of its kind in the city capable of burning 12,000 kg of industrial and medical waste per day.

He said that precautionary measures have been taken at the plant and special measures have been taken to protect it from environmental pollution in which black smoke is disinfected and converted into white smoke through modern scrubber towers installed in the plant.

Is a state-of-the-art medical waste disposal plant. “Thanks to the revolutionary policies of the Sindh government, a network of industries is being set up in the province, along with measures to reduce environmental pollution in factories, which will result in the proper disposal of hazardous waste,” he said.

۔ He further said in his address that we had raided the KMC plant a year and a half ago which was not functioning properly and now due to measures for a better future for the environment, private companies are also turning to this sector. The plant will burn industrial and medical waste in a conducive environment.

He said that the Sindh government has constructed roads in Landhi Industrial Area and at the request of the industrialists, we have made the roads here very strong and magnificent in which money was invested from Sindh treasury.

Wahab appealed to the industrialists to come to the private sector because SEPA is doing its best in this regard.

Director General Sepa Naeem Mughal, Deputy Director Munir Abbasi and officials of Environment Department were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to media persons after the ceremony, the Sindh government spokesman said that the Sindh government was planting trees across the province to reduce air pollution, especially on the coastal strip.

He said that Sindh government has been given Rs 80 billion less in terms of NFC which will affect our development projects.

The federal government has not given a single development plan to Sindh. He said that PTI leaders do not fulfill any promises but our industrialists are our assets.

He said that Sindh Chief Minister has approved 11 new roads for site industrial area. The Sindh government will continue development work despite all conspiracies.

Replying to questions, he said that Shahriar Shar had also met Sindh Chief Minister including FaryalTalpur.

Even when the PTI government came up with a plan against the islands, Shahriar Shar stood by the people of Sindh.