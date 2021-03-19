Efforts on to boost KMC resources: Nasir Shah

Minister for Information and Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah has said that KMC is the central institution of Karachi and every effort is being made to increase its resources.

“Within a few months, KMC will be able to stand on its own feet. The efforts of KMC and other institutions are commendable for gifting a beautiful and charming flower show to the people of Sindh.

The Sindh government is with KMC in these good deeds. We love the people of Karachi and want to see improvement here.”

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of All Pakistan Flower, Fruit and Vegetable Show at Bagh IbneQasimin Clifton as the Chief Guest.

Country Representative of UNDP Knut Ostby, Administrator Laiq Ahmed, Metropolitan Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, Head of Horticulture Society of Pakistan Faheem Siddiqui, Director General Parks Taha Saleem, and other KMC officials and a large number of horticulturists were also present.

The minister said KMC and Horticulture Society re-participation in the flower Show is commendable. “We will also make up for the gap as we want to see more trees and greenery in Karachi.

“We also want HSP to support Urban Forest projects, DMCs and other civic bodies to improve the parks.”

Shah said that there was a lot of support from the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court in eliminating encroachments on drains.

Addressing the function, Administrator Laiq Ahmed said that after a gap of 25 years, the revival of the traditional flower show in Karachi within just six daysis a great work.

KMC has organized such a beautiful show through its finances and gardeners. Thanks to the confidence of the Minister for Local Government and Sindh Government, all these works are being made possible.

He said that civil society is fully cooperating in the improvement works of the city especially in tree planting.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Knut Ostby, UNDP Resident Representative in Pakistan, said that this is his first official visit to Pakistan and he was invited by the Administrator Karachi to address the event.

Thanks to him, he said that UNDP wants to work in Karachi and Sindh province like other parts of Pakistan, Pakistan is one of the 170 countries where work is being done in various fields under UNDP, due to climate change.

“I congratulate KMC for organizing this beautiful flower show. Addressing the function, Fahim Siddiqui, Head, Horticulture Society of Pakistan, said that HSP has a long association with KMC.

We’ve held flower shows in KMC’s parks for 25 years now. “We want to take it further so that the citizens of Karachi can benefit from it,” he said.