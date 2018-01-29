Efforts needed to attain zero transmission of Leprosy

Pakistan on Sunday observed World Leprosy Day 2018 amidst efforts to achieve zero transmission of the virus coupled with equal efforts to attain zero disability in boys and girls besides zero discrimination by the year 2020.

Chief Executive Officer of Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre (MALC), Mervyn Lobo addressing a session to mark the day said healthcare providers under the leadership of Dr. Ruth Pfau (late) had managed to achieve the target of Leprosy Control in 1996. “Consequently we can witness less than 1% new cases in every 100,000 under treatment patients,” he said.

Dr. Mutaher Zia, a senior medical expert working for the cause of leprosy eradication said with 0.19% new cases and associated disability ratio coming to 0.12%, Pakistan is registered to have come a long way,”

“This, however, does not mean Leprosy has been eradicated from local environment,” he said mentioning that the disease will still be prevalent considering its slow and variable incubation period.

“Despite all of the achievements, there are still many cases who can infect others,” warned the doctor reiterating that patients have to be identified early so that they could be treated and prevented from further spread of the disease.

In the given situation, he said services have to be kept up for three to four decades. In reply to a question, the doctor said presently there were 531 Leprosy patients who are under treatment and on medication.

“Each year 300 new cases are registered annually that comes to less than 1% in every 100,000 patients who are under treatment, said Dr. Ali Murtaza, Member Executive Council, Director Training & Incharge TB, Blindness, MCHC and CBID Programs of MALC.

Emphasizing that country could little afford any complacency, experts said there was less than one in every 10,000 disability ratio among the affected population, coming to less than one in 100,000, among children and less than 10% in new cases. Appreciating the long strong struggle made by committed workers of MALC across the country, speakers said the existent rates are also in consonance to the three targets set under WHO’s strategy for 2016 to 2020.

The targets were said to encompasses Zero Transmission, Zero Disability in girls and boys coupled with Zero Discrimination.

MALC was said to be working not only for the elimination of Leprosy but also for TB and Blindness eradication from Pakistan for the last 65 years.—APP

