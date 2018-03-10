All-out efforts to make 2018 polio-free year: Minister

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health (P&SH) Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that all efforts would be made and all resources would be utilized for making 2018 as polio free year.

Imran Nazir said that polio workers visit door to door for administering drops to the children to ensure healthy future of the children and to prevent them from lifelong disability therefore, people should cooperate with the polio teams visiting their houses. It is not only a national responsibility of the parents but also the right of their children to get vaccinated against polio, the Minister added.

He stated this while talking to the media persons after inaugurating anti-polio campaign in the “Afghan Basti” near Saggian Bridge in UC-83, here on Saturday. Special anti-polio campaign would be launched from March 12 to March 16 in the eight sensitive districts of the province which include Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Sheikhupura.

Kh. Imran Nazir informed that almost 70 lakh children under five years of age would be vaccinated against polio for which 17 thousand polio teams have been constituted. He informed that in Lahore more than 17 lakh children would be administered for which 4100 polio teams would perform duties.

While appreciating the performance of District Health Authority Lahore, the Minister said that due to the tireless efforts of the officers and the officials, polio environment samples of Lahore have become negative which is a big achievement.

Kh. Imran Nazir disclosed that Primary & Secondary Health Department has sent summary to the Chief Minister for regularizing the contractual dengue workers and these workers would soon listen a good news. He said that during special anti-dengue campaign, the backward and less-developed localities in the suburb areas of the cities would be focused where the awareness level is low or people are illiterate.

The Minister P&SH said that polio campaign has been inaugurated from the Afghan Basti where people regularly visit from other provinces especially KPK. The main purpose is to ensure vaccination of every child including migrating children from one place to another.

Kh. Imran Nazir said that department has selected Pashto speaking staff for such localities for easy communication with the local families.

On this occasion, Lord Mayor Col. (R) Mubashar Javed and Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed also administered polio drops to the children. CEO Health Lahore Dr. Yadullah, officers of the department and local PML-N workers from union council 83 were also present in the ceremony.

Orignally published by INP