Efforts being made to put Nawaz behind bar: Saad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique Monday claimed that efforts are underway to put that prime minister behind the bar who made the country a nuclear power behind. He made this disclosure while addressing a convention of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s women workers, here at a local hotel in Lahore. “How many times will they send Nawaz Sharif to jail and how many others will they declare thieves and dacoits,” Saad questioned? First Nawaz was convicted in plane hijacking case, then disqualified from the slot of PM, he said.

The PML-N leader said, “Whatever was happening in Pakistan was not taking place for the first time. In the past too, loyalties of elected representatives were got changed and political parties of choice were formed.” He added that those are suppressed in politics get more strength as the people dislike sending home to elected leader.

Saad further said that Nawaz was ousted because he did not take any dictation. His mistake is that whenever he comes into power he wholeheartedly served the people as well as country, he added. “Whenever Nawaz came to power he worked for their welfare, that was why the people support him,” he opined. Talking about the country’s institutions, Saad said that all the state institutions should work by remaining within their constitutional limits. He said one institution cannot ensure national solidarity, to achieve this goal; all the institutions would have to work in unison by remaining within their constitutional limits.

He also complained that the PML-N government was not allowed to work, on some occasions Imran created hurdles while some elements created problems while remaining behind the institutions. Saad claimed that Punjab is making progress as compared to other provinces while Karachi is facing host of issues due to bad governance. He added that the Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif worked devotedly day and night for the well being of people while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan should have also done something for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where his party is in power. He added that change must come through votes instead of any decision.

He said that results of the Senate elections have proved that the PML-N is the largest political party of the country and the PML-N would sweep the 2018 general elections with more majority than in the 2013 elections. He said the PML-N would be triumphant in the court of masses during general elections, 2018.