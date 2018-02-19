Efforts being made to protect wildlife, natural resources: Wildlife Officer

ASTORE :Programme Manager Wildlife Conservation Society Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Javed Ahmed on Monday said solid measures were being made to protect wildlife and natural resources in the district. Talking to media men, he said the district was a habitat to wildlife species and practical steps were being taken to protect them from human greed. He was of the view that the people of GB could earn revenue through taking care of wildlife. He said every year several foreign hunters come and get the license for hunting in different places, adding the government charged them in dollars. He said 70 percent amount goes to the local community and remaining 30 percent goes to the government treasury. He said if the local people contribute more for protecting their wildlife then the number of foreign hunters would increase, jacking up revenue. He said that amount would be utilized for the socio-economic development of the area.

Orignally published by APP