Efforts made in eight months yielding results: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said on Wednesday that the efforts being made for the last eight months are yielding results.

Addressing a joint press conference, he said that they had shown those who tried to show Pakistan’s default how the world generously helped the country.

The minister said that the government had collected the amount beyond expectation. “Problems have not yet been resolved. The economic condition of the flood victims will improve after the com pletion of our mission,” he added.

He said that the impression of Pakistan’s bad economic condition and isolation has come to an end.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the government was trying to build such infrastructure to reduce the damages to the minimum level. “One-third area of the country was affected by the worst floods,” he added.

Bilawal termed the PM’s foreign policy as “successful”, saying the government achieved “two targets with a single shot”.

“When I say we achieved two targets simultaneously, it means we also dispelled a myth that Pakistan is isolated.”

Bilawal said the requirement of $16bn [for flood recovery] in times of Covid, as well as the crisis triggered by the Ukraine-Russia conflict, was “no joke”.

The minister regretted that the condition of flood-hit people was dismal at the moment as scores of them were living under the open sky without basic necessities. “We are striving harder to restore their lives to pre-flood time at the earliest,” he added.

He said it was now time to put in concerted efforts and help flood victims to steer them out of the crisis.