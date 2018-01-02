Efforts being made to facilitate revenue generator business community: Rafique Rajwana

LAHORE : Governor Punjab Muhammad Rafique Rajwana has said that maximum efforts were being made to facilitate the business community which was revenue generator and employment provider.

He stated this in his felicitation message to the newly elected office bearers of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday.

Greeting the United Business Group (UBG) Central Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik and President Ghazanfar Bilour on their victories in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) annual elections, the Governor Punjab said the business community of Pakistan was playing a proactive role in the economic prosperity of the country.

Rafique Rajwana further said the FPCCI had always provided solid assistance to the government in its efforts to promote exports, encourage foreign investment and stimulate economic activity in the country. The governor said that he was well aware of the problem of business community and citing that economic prosperity of the country was directly connected with prosperity of the business community.

He further stated that the Governor’s House was wholeheartedly opened to assist the business community in solving their issues and concerns.

The Governor Punjab also urged that Pakistani manufacturers and exporters must focus on producing high quality products according to the European standards so that they could not only maintain their market share but take it to new heights.

Iftikhar Ali Malik thanked the Governor Punjab for his good wishes and assured him that they would support the business friendly policies of the government.

He said good working environment will enhance the capacity of our workers enabling them to compete internationally.

The UBD Central Chairman said that survival of the Pakistan is directly linked with better economy followed by politically stabled government.

He said that the government should offer special package of power and gas tariffs for rapid industrial growth on the pattern of China, he said.

As a result of high tariffs and taxation, cost of production is increasing and cannot compete in global market thus badly hampering export substantially, the business leader concluded.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that UBG firmly believes in rule of law, promotion of democratic norms and supremacy of the constitution besides complete transparency in the affairs of federation and is capable of playing a vital role for the unity and economic strength of Pakistan and during previous tenure, elected office bearers from UBG, have set an example by serving all the business community, evenly.

Orignally published by INP