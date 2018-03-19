Efforts being made to transform Pak into developed country: Asif

Sialkot

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the country has been put on the path of progress due to effective policies of the PML-N government. Talking to party workers and businessmen in Sialkot on Sunday, the Foreign Minister said the incumbent government has successfully overcome energy crisis by initiating different power projects across the country.

The Minister said that efforts are being made to transform Pakistan into a developed country. He said that PML-N will win next elections due to its performance and mega projects. Khawaja Asif said the work on Sialkot-Lahore Motorway is in full swing and a new era of development and prosperity will usher in after its completion.

The minister said that the PML-N government was fulfilling its all promises, adding that only the PML-N had full capabilities to serve the nation and the country in a better way. He said the government had put the country on the path to development and prosperity besides ensuring economic and political stability as well. Khawaja Asif said that the PML-N was ensuring the sanctity of votes and respect of voters and their mandate in the country, adding that only the ballot papers could change destiny of the nation. The minister said that Nawaz Sharif was still ruling on hearts of the masses who put Pakistan on the way to progress and development. Khawaja Asif said that this time the people would vote the PML-N on its fabulous performance in every segment of life during the next general elections.—NNI