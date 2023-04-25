Efforts being made to pave way for Imran: Memon

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon launched on Tuesday a broadside at former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, saying the entire role of the latter was questionable. Addressing a press conference, Mr Memon said, “Saqib Nisar’s audio was leaked, and all his suo motu notices became question marks. Should the decisions of the former chief justice not be withdrawn?”

Continuing to take a dig at Mr Nisar, Mr Memon said, “The former CJ has violated his oath.” He berated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying, “The efforts are being made to pave the way for Imran Khan.” On Monday, Mr Memon called on supporters of the ruling PTI party to “open their eyes” and “get rid of liar like Imran Khan.”

Mr Memon accused Mr Khan of being mentally ill and having “oonly enmity with Pakistan.” His comments came in response to a recent interview given by Imran Khan, in which he claimed that he had dissolved the provincial assemblies on the advice of General Qamar Javed Bajwa. “Why did Imran end Punjab and KP governments on Mr Bajwa’s advice?” Mr. Memon questioned. “All the words of Imran Khan show that he was fooling the entire nation, and nothing of this person can be trusted.”The PPP leader called the interviews a “charge sheet” against the prime minister and accused him of running a campaign based on “100 percent lies.

Meanwhile Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Sindh Chief Minister’s Adviser on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab has demanded Suo moto action on the recent interview of PTI Chief Imran Khan and the activities of President Arif Alvi in ​​the President House. They added that country is facing serious crisis due to unconstitutional dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies and added that probe should be intiated on the matter whether the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies were dissolved in a constitutional manner.

They said that efforts were under way to bring judicial coup in the country. They expressed these views while holding a joint press conference at the Sindh Archives Complex on Tuesday. Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that a serious situation is developing in the country.Attempts are being made to bring judicial coup in the country.

He said that in the past things used to happen behind the curtains but now things are in front of the whole nation. When the curtains are coming down on the important national issues, doubts are also increasing in the minds of nation. He said that questions are being raised on the ways cases are being handled in our judiciary on personal likes and dislikes. The minister said that the day before yesterday Imran Khan had made dangerous revealations in his interview. He has revealed the meeting with General (R) Bajwa in August in the President of Pakistan House.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that before this meeting, Imran Khan had launched a social media campaign against General (R) Bajwa. He said that what is the responsibility of the President’s House. Is it became the center of conspiracies. He said that the meeting between an army chief and a former prime minister had been kept secret, no press release had been issued from the president House on the meeting. He said that Imran Khan has said that he dissolved the Assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the advice of General (R) Bajwa.

He said that today a audioleak of former chief justice Saqib Nisar has surfaced. He said that Saqib Nisar was completely involved in conspiracies and there was a grand nexus . He said that entire tenure of Saqib Nisar and his decisions have become a question mark. Right from the beginning Saqib Nisar had played the role of the facilitator for PTI Chief Imran Khan.

The minister declared former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar as a member of Tiger force of PTI. He blamed that benches were formed on their own choice to get verdict in their favours. The minister raised a question whether all the decisions of Saqib Nisar should not be annulled. He said that political parties were being directed to hold dialogue which is not the function of judiciary. Under which provision of the constitution these orders are being passed.