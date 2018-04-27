Efforts being made to improve traffic management system

Staff Reporter

Inspector General police Punjab Captain Retired Arif Nawaz Khan has directed traffic warden service to put on new bluish uniform in remaining thirty one districts of Punjab from 30th April 2018 on Monday because traffic warden service has been implemented across Punjab and it is first step towards change of uniform. Now in all over the Punjab there will be same uniform of traffic police while before this white shirt with blue pent was being worn in all over the Punjab except six mega cities of Punjab.

In order to make better traffic management educated persons from six big cities of Punjab have been recruited as traffic assistants and further traffic assistants shall also be recruited in which special seats of women have been allocated.

After approval, DIG traffic Punjab has started the process of appointments of traffic wardens from five big cities for remaining districts of Punjab so that improvement may be brought out in traffic system of Punjab.

Moreover new transport and modern equipments are being given to traffic police by which traffic accidents will get reduced and public will benefit from this modern based traffic management system. This system of traffic was already implemented in five big cities of Punjab but now it has been launched in all remaining districts of Punjab. IG Punjab Captain Retired Arif Nawaz Khan has directed to traffic staff that they should wear new uniform and also perform their duty with diligence, honesty and enthusiasm.

He emphasized upon to provide better facilities to people with respect to traffic and take efficient steps for curbing traffic accidents.