Efforts being made to defame judiciary, says CJP Khosa Took decisions as judge without fear or discrimination

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Friday said that an organised campaign seems to have been launched to defame him and the institution of judiciary and dismissed allegations as ‘baseless’ that he influenced the high treason case against General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

He made the remarks ahead of his farewell speech as chief justice during a full court reference. He also clarified news reports attributed to him regarding the special court’s verdict in the high treason case against Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Chief Justice Khosa said that he had taken all decisions as a judge without fear or discrimination. The chief justice said that a horrendous campaign against him and the judiciary had been started after the special court released its verdict in the treason case against General (retd) Pervez Musharraf a few days ago.

“The results or reactions to my decisions are not important” said the chief justice. “I always did what I thought was right.”

Justice Khosa said that a judge’s nerves must be of steel and his heart must be like that of a lion. The chief justice talked about allegations against him that he had supported the special court’s verdict against Musharraf in a meeting with journalists.

“Accusations that I exerted undue influence on this [Musharraf high treason] case are baseless,” he said. “I hope the truth will come out about this.”

The verdict by the special court, which handed Musharraf the death penalty for his actions of imposing emergency in the country on November 3, 2007, has been severely criticised by the government and the military’s media wing as an ‘attack on the institution of army’.

Addressing the gathering later, the top judge said, “I always did what I thought was right and was worth doing.” “I gave my hundred per