Efforts at damage control

IT is a matter of satisfaction that relevant Pakistani and Chinese authorities are in close contact to ensure that the construction work on Dasu hydropower project, which was suspended temporarily in the wake of the July 14 incident, resumes at the earliest.

As Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Director General ISI are in Beijing for an in-depth discussion on important issues of bilateral interest, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Rtd) had a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong on Friday with the two sides expressing resolve to restart construction activities on the project soon.

There is not an iota of doubt that those behind the dastardly attack wanted to harm the progress of work on a project, which is vitally important for the economy of Pakistan and also create misunderstanding between the two, otherwise, staunch allies and friends.

The two countries are determined not to allow the enemies to succeed in their nefarious designs but halt of the work on the project, albeit temporarily, and concerns about security issues highlight the dangers involved and the need to speed up efforts aimed at damage control as well as sorting out of security issues on a top priority basis to the mutual satisfaction.

It is also important to note that the WAPDA Chairman also had a meeting with the Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) to discuss matters pertaining to ensuring a safe and more secure environment in the project area.

However, this should not be a one off exercise focused only on Dasu but security of all other important projects where Chinese manpower is working should also be reviewed and beefed up.