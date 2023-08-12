Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that the police department is taking all possible measures to stop street crimes and robberies, reported local media. He was talking to the people during his visit to the bereaved house of the late Ahmed Afsar in Rawalpindi to offer condolences to his family.

The young citizen Ahmed Afsar was killed by robbers during a robbery bit at his clinic. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his grief and sorrow to the widow, uncle, and other relatives of the deceased youth Ahmed Afsar over the tragic incident. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and recited Fatiha for the deceased youth. He consoled the widow and uncle and expressed his compassion towards the children.

The Chief Minister received details about the tragic incident from CPO Rawalpindi. He said that the wrongdoers committed a heinous crime by killing a father of three children. “Punjab Government is with your family, will take complete care of your family,” he added. Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that it is the government’s responsibility to protect the lives and property of the citizens and will fulfill it in any case.