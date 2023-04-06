Efforts afoot to fulfil long-awaited demand of kidney hospital

Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha on Wednesday said the work a the state-of-the-art Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant (RIUT) was in the final stages. During a visit to review the preparations for the institute’s inauguration, the Commissioner said that the long-awaited demand of the people was being fulfilled.

Liaquat Ali Chathaadded that the Parks and Horticulture Agency was pivotal in making the hospital premises green. The Commissioner also visited the OPD, male and female wards, MRI Room, record room, Ultra Sound, X-ray, stimulator CT Room, nurses’ station, nurses’ room, procedure room and waiting room and directed the officials to complete the renovation work at the earliest.

Chathafurther directed the officials to give special care to the cleanliness of the institute. Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali and DG PHA Ahmed HasanRanjha also accompanied him.

In a separate activity, Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta on Wednesday also visited the Divisional Public School and College and reviewed the educational activities.

The Commissioner also visited various classes and inspected the available facilities. During his visit, he interacted with the students and asked different questions related to general knowledge, Pakistan studies and other subjects. He also inquired them about problems they might be facing. The country’s future could be made bright only through quality education, he said adding, “Today’s children are tomorrows future.”