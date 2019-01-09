Efforts afoot to ensure implementation of traffic rule

Our Correspondent

Quetta

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Quetta Habib-Ullah Khan Tuesday said potential measures were being taken to ensure implementation traffic rule to reduce road mishap on National Highways in Quetta.

On special directive of Commissioner Quetta Division, Muhammad Hashim Ghilzai, Secretary RTA said a campaign was launched against searchlights and other vehicles those involved in traffic violation, said press release here.

He said more than 57 vehicles of searchlights were taken off by traffic police and RTA personnel at Jacobabad-Quetta National Highway today (Tuesday) and 7 vehicles were fined over violation of traffic rule, adding that same team had taken off 577 searchlights from vehicles and had fined 40 vehicles of drivers over traffic violation in few days ago at Balily Check Post Quatta and Mian Ghundi area of Quetta during campaign.

