Efforts afoot to boost energy availability: PM

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says the Government has delivered on its promise by mitigating energy crisis in the country. Addressing the inaugural session of the Pakistan Oil and Gas Conference 2017 on the topic of “Emerging fuel mix for Pakistan and marketing outlook” here the Prime Minister said load-shedding of gas for all consumers was a thing of the past, while that for electricity would soon end. He pointed out that the country’s energy sector faced serious challenges and some of them still haunt us because no concrete efforts were made to address them. He said within a short span of time, the present government signed a contract with Qatar for import of LNG and a terminal has been also constructed for the purpose.

He said the import of Liquified Natural Gas has helped the country adequately meet its energy needs, and asked for objective intellectual input for optimal use of renewable sources of energy.

He said today all gas consumers, particularly the industrial sector were getting uninterrupted supply, while imported gas was also being used to fuel the power houses. Abbasi said the country would soon have three LNG terminals that would pump gas across the country and help meet the future needs of its domestic and industrial users.

He said “today things are moving forward. We have new reserves, oil production has increased to 100,000 barrels per day, which was substantial, but still not enough.” He admitted that much more needs to be done for the oil and gas exploration.

He said two oil refineries of 250,000 barrels per day capacity were operational in the South and Central Pakistan, while plans were afoot to pump petrol and diesel upcountry through pipeline while cutting down on the cost and precious time through road transportation. He said the oil tankers would continue to provide service for further distribution across the country.

Abbasi said the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines would be using the imported LNG for distribution, instead of relying on domestic gas. He said now the locally produced gas would be used in the provinces from where it was being extracted. He said the Turkmenistan, Afghanistan Pakistan, India (TAPI) was finally taking shape and would be operational in around four years time, while the Iran Pakistan gas pipeline was stuck up due to international sanctions. He said Pakistan was also using imported coal to some extent for power generation, while it would take a while before it could use the Thar coal.

Prime Minister launched the Pakistan Energy Outlook 2017, that has been produced in collaboration with the NED University and provides an overview of the country's energy sector and the changing energy mix over the next 15 years.