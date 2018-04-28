Effort to roll back 18th amendment to be resisted: Hoti

Peshawar

Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Amir Haider Khan Hoti Friday said any attempt to roll back 18th constitutional amendment would strongly be resisted and fight for the rights of KP province would be fought to any extend.

Addressing a public gathering in Mingora, district Swat, he said that ANP got rights for the province during its’ government but attempts were being made to take back those rights from the province which he said would not be allowed at any cost.

He said that ANP would address grievances of all the districts after coming to power after the upcoming general elections, adding that the present government did nothing for Pakhtuns despite the fact that it took vote in the name of Pakhtuns.

He said the present provincial government had the provincial borrower after taking hefty loans from financial institutions which would be paid by coming governments.

He also alleged that KP government is spending loan amount on electioneering in Punjab province. Meanwhile, Awami National Party (ANP) Central General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain Friday said the party believes that peace in the region was not possible with knowledge and promotion of tolerance in the society and for the purpose ANP would continue its struggle for the rights of students. Addressing Pakhtun Students’ Federation at Islamic University Islamabad—APP