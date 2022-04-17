Effort to make wedge between army, population won’t be tolerated: COAS

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that army draws its strength from people and any effort to create wedge between army and population won’t be tolerated.

Gen Bajwa said this while talking to garrison officers and veterans in two separate interactive sessions during his visit to Lahore Garrison over the weekend. On his arrival the Chief of Army Staff was received by Corps Commander Lt-Gen Muhammad Abdul Aziz.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said hostile forces are trying this for a long time but they won’t succeed, Insha Allah.

The COAS visited Combined Military Hospital, Lahore, and inquired about the well being of Major Haris who was manhandled and injured in a road rage incident recently. Gen Bajwa said that law will take its course. Perpetrators, who are under arrest, will be brought to justice. No one can be allowed to take law into their hands, he assured.

Later, Gen Bajwa interacted with garrison officers and veterans in two separate interactive sessions. He appreciated Lahore Corps for maintaining high standards of operational preparedness and training.

He said that misinformation and propaganda threatens state integrity requiring timely and unified response to effectively counter speculations and rumours.