Efficient complaint handling OPF’s main point of focus

Islamabad

During the 142ndmeeting of the OPF Board of Governors convened on April 3, 2018 one of the most important discussion points were the launch of Online Complaint Management System and signing of letter of support between the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) and the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD).The meeting was chaired by Chairman OPF Board of Governors Barrister Amjad Malik and attended by Federal Secretary Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & HRD Dr. Hashim Popalzai, MD OPF Mr. Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani, Special Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Mr. Shah Jamal and other board members including Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt, Mr. Muhammad Jehangir Minhas, Sahibzada Saeed Ahmed, and Javed Akber Bhatti. Addressing the meeting, Chairman BOG Barrister Amjad Malik said that an overseas Pakistani who lodges his complaint online, will automatically be responded with a Tracking ID or complaint number through which he will remain updated about the status of action being taken on his complaint by the concerned agencies.—PR