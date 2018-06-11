Efficacy of WTO rules necessary: XI

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members will uphold the authority and efficacy of WTO rules, strengthen an open, inclusive, transparent, non-discriminatory and rules-based multilateral trading regime, and oppose trade protectionism of any form.

Xi made the remarks at a joint press conference of the 18th SCO summit in east China’s coastal city of Qingdao. “We point out that economic globalization and regional integration are the compelling trend of our times,” Xi said.

“All parties will continue to work in line with the principle of mutual benefit to improve regional economic cooperation arrangements, enhance the Belt and Road cooperation and complementarity of our respective development strategies, deepen cooperation in business, investment, finance, connectivity and agriculture, advance trade and investment facilitation, and foster new prospects for integrated development of the region to deliver benefits to our people and add fresh impetus to global growth,” he said.