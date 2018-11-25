Effects of self-medication

Self-medication means to take medicines without a doctor’s prescription. When we feel a small pain, fever, headache or any minor restlessness, we take commonly used medicines especially tablets or syrups. There are certain reasons for self-medication. Sometimes, people living far away from hospitals, doctors or medical centres, take self medication or sometimes, patients are not able to foot the bill of a doctor. As a result, they take self-medication. When they get no relief after taking self-medication, then they consult the doctor{s}. According to doctors, self-medication is very dangerous. It becomes very difficult for them to diagnose the self-medicated patient. When someone takes self-medication, he or she usually takes more or less medicines than the recommended dosage. Sometimes they take drugs with toxic substances which are very dangerous. Moreover, self-medication has harmful effects on health. Today there is a list of drugs which are not allowed to be offered to the patients without medical prescriptions. Self medication also increases the expenses of treatment. Therefore, it is necessary to inform the people about the harmful consequences of self-medication. Both doctors and government can play a very positive role in eradicating self-medication. The government should update the list of drugs which should not be given without a prescription. This will help in preventing self medication.

KULSOOM AHMED ALI

Turbat, Kech

