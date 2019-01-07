Effects of favouritism on students

Students who have suffered from favouritism of teachers at any stage of their studies would agree with me that they have suffered an extreme loss due to this act of teachers. A teacher holds an ideal status in the eyes of his students but when he discriminates among his students, he spoils his image in front of students. He only gives grades to the brilliant students and the rest ones are totally neglected for their low concentration in studies.

This causes them to lag even more, and hence their future is ultimately spoiled. A good teacher is not the one who only appreciates his brilliant students rather, he is responsible to put his efforts to bring the backward students up to the mark. This is the reason that we need good teachers who are friendly and equally support their all students. A lot of people want to be teachers because it inspires them, but I want to be a teacher to support the lagging students and make them believe that they can excel in their life.

SHEHLA INAM

Wah Cantt

