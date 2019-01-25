Effective utilization of space technologies contributes to socio-economic uplift: Khusro

Islamabad

Minister for Planning, Development, and Statistics Division Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Thursday emphasized that effective utilization of space sciences and technologies could play an important role in socio-economic development of the country.

He said that geospatial technologies and satellite imagery could be employed for near real-time monitoring and mapping of development projects which would provide continuous update and aid in better planning and implementation besides ensuring transparency in the projects.

The Minister was addressing a consultative seminar on ‘Utilization of Pakistan Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-1) data for socio-economic development’ here.

The seminar was arranged by Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) in collaboration with Planning Commission of Pakistan that was attended by secretaries and representatives of various Federal ministries and departments. On the occasion, Chairman SUPARCO also gave a detailed briefing on the role and functions of the Commission.

The minister stated that use of space technologies and applications can improve the government processes, productivity, efficiency and reduce costs. The implementation of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) in conjunction with fresh satellite imagery and precise geospatial information can support better governance and assist in providing requisite services to the citizens at their doorsteps, the minister further said.

Khusro Bakhtyar said that satellite technology should be used for estimation of crop sizes, waterflows, extraction of minerals and other natural resources as well as in better management of forestry and infrastructure projects accruing socio-economic benefits. He noted that these practices have been adopted globally and many countries were taking benefit from employment of these technologies and applications.

The minister stated that the present government was committed to ensuring that all development projects and initiatives were completed in time. The minister said that his ministry would launch a pilot project in this regard for effective monitoring and evaluation of various development projects and schemes for efficient implementation and better decision making.

“The use of modern geospatial technologies like satellite imagery, Geographic Information System and remote sensing satellite would help fast track the completion of ongoing projects as well as ensure transparency, said the Minister.

The minister appreciated the work and contribution of SUPARCO, the country’s national space agency, in space science and technology and socio-economic uplift of the country to attain common goal of national development.

The minister hoped that the commission would continue to develop and introduce new technologies which would further contribute to the growth of national economy for betterment of the people.—INP

