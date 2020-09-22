Effective steps help contained corona, says Basharat

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that due to effective government measures, the corona cases and death rate in Punjab is currently at the lowest in the country while the number of corona cases is increasing in neighboring countries.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corona at the Chief Minister’s House on Tuesday. Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, Provincial Minister for Schools Education Dr Murad Raas, IG Punjab and Secretaries of relevant departments were also present on the occasion.

Raja Basharat said that schools across the province would be fully open from September 30, so the SOPs set by the government should be strictly enforced. “We are also looking at the fact that the first and second week after all the schools reopen will be more important, so parents are urged to send their children to school with full precautions and also to make them aware of this,” he said.

Earlier, the Secretary Primary Health, while briefing on the current situation of Corona in Punjab, said that so far more than 36,000 tests have been conducted in educational institutions of Punjab out of which 54 came positive.

He said that in case of a positive result, the classroom and in two cases, the school is closed for 5 days. So far, 14 classrooms and two schools have been closed in Punjab, while six marriage halls have been closed and 52 fined for violating SOPs. He said that the government is continuing strict preventive measures in high risk areas and arrangements in public hospitals are also up to the mark.